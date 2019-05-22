National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be declaring the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 4th-semester result today at 4.00 pm, according to LiveHindustan.com. The report says that the result time has been confirmed by NIOS Chairman B Sharma. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at dled.nios.ac.in.

The report also adds that around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination of which 2 lakh candidates are from the state of Bihar alone. The NIOS had conducted the examination on March 15th and March 16th and now the result will be out. The hall ticket for the same was issued on March 7th.

The 4th semester examination included examination on course codes 508 and 509/510 of the teachers training programme. D.El.Ed. examination is conducted for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. Programme.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at this direct link. Alternatively, candidates can visit the NIOS D.El.Ed home page and click on the result link (once declared). A new page will open where candidates can feed in Enrollment number and Date of birth and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

NIOS is the largest open schooling system in the world and is an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry. NIOS DElEd is packaged for inservice untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools.