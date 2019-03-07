Admit card for the 4th Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) examination has been released by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today. Candidates can visit the official site – dled.nios.ac.in – to download their admit cards. The exam itself is scheduled for March 15th and 16th, 2019.

The hall ticket is for the course codes 508 and 509/510 of the teachers training programme. D.El.Ed. examination is conducted for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. Programme. Candidates must note that this is the re-scheduled dates for the exam.

Candidates can access download the hall ticket from the official site using their enrollment number and date of birth details. Alternatively, here is the direct link to visit the hall ticket page.

NIOS 4th D.El.Ed. exam schedule

NIOS 4th D.El.Ed. exam schedule Course Code Subject Name Date of examination Time 508 Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level March 15th, 2019 (Friday) 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm 509 or 510 Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level

or

Learning Science at Upper Primary Level March 16th, 2019 (Saturday) 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

NIOS is the largest open schooling system in the world and is an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry. NIOS DElEd is packaged for inservice untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools.