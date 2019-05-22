National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 4th-semester result today at 4.15 pm, a little later than expected. The result for the supplementary exam for subjects 501 to 505 was also released. The result for 501 to 505 exam was released on March 22nd.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at dled.nios.ac.in. It was reported earlier in the day that the result was expected to be declared at 4.00 pm.

The NIOS had conducted the examination on March 15th and March 16th and now the result will be out. The hall ticket for the same was issued on March 7th. Around 10 lakh candidates were reported to have participated in the exam conducted in the month of March.

The result can be accessed at this direct link by the candidates.

The 4th semester examination included examination on course codes 508 and 509/510 of the teachers training programme. D.El.Ed. examination is conducted for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. Programme.

How to access NIOS D.El.Ed 4th semester result: