Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently took wraps off their newest budget smartphone, the Redmi Note 7S. Only a few days since the launch, Redmi Note 7S is all set to go on sale from 12 pm onward today, May 23rd at Mi India platforms and Flipkart India. A dedicated Flipkart page for the sale was put up right after the launch by e-commerce site.

Now speaking of the phone, Redmi Note 7S boasts of a premium 48-megapixel sensor at the rear and comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. Further to sweeten the deal is the asking price of the handset, it is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB+32GB model, while the 4GB+64GB model comes at a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Introducing #RedmiNote7S#48MPForEveryone:

- 48MP+5MP AI dual rear camera

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE

- Aura Design with dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- 4000mAh battery

₹10,999 (3+32GB), ₹12,999 (4+64GB)

Sale: 23rd May on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, Mi Home, & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Pbvi6PpE6E — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 20, 2019

While earlier we were assuming the new Redmi Note 7S to be a balance between its sister phones Note 7 and 7 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will be replacing the Redmi Note 7 in India, a report by NDTV confirmed. This puts an end to the very short lifecycle of the Indian version of Redmi Note 7, which was launched in late February in the country.

Coming back to the newest kid on the block, Redmi Note 7S features a 4,000 mAh battery, dot notch display, corning gorilla glass 5 protection and a 6.3 full HD+ display. Further, the Chinese company is marketing the new smartphone on its 48-megapixel camera feature with the hashtag 48MP for everyone. There is a dual-rear camera featuring 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera clubbed with software features like artificial intelligence (AI) portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.