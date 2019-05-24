Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the 2019 SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results on May 23rd, 2019. All the students who had applied for the revaluation or scrutiny of their result can check if there is a change in their scores at the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala had declared the 2019 SSLC examination result on May 6th. Students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained could have applied for revaluation and scrutiny, result for which is out today.

Students can click on these direct links to check the Kerala 2019 SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results.

Students had scored a pass percentage of 98.11% for the 2019 SSLC examination. Pathanamthitta district is the best performer in Kerala with 99.3 percent pass percentage. The overall pass percentage has witnessed an improvement from 97.84% in 2018 to 98.11% in 2019.

How to check Kerala SSLC Reval/Scrutiny result: