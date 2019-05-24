All India Management Association (AIMA), as expected, has declared the Management Admission Test (MAT) May 2019 result today, May 24th, a while ago. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download the result from the official website, mat.aima.in.

The Association had conducted the paper-based examination in two phases and single phase of computer based test in the month of May itself. The association conducts the MAT exam twice in a year, once in February and once in May, and now the May result has been released.

The May 2019 AIMA MAT result can be accessed in this direct link.

AIMA MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.

