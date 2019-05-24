current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: May 24th, 2019
NDA gets a bigger mandate than 2014 with Modi set to return to power
- BJP reaches a tally of 300 seats alone followed by 52 seats by Congress and 23 seats by DMK
- NDA led by BJP surpassed 350-seat tally with Congress-led UPA just about managed to get 92 seats.
- Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost his seat in Amethi to BJP’s Smirti Irani.
- DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu trounced AIDMK coalition which picked up 37 seats out a total 38 seats. However, Tamil Nadu by-poll results were mixed with DMK picking 13 seats versus AIDMK 9.
- BJD won the Odisha assembly election, YSRC won the Andhra Pradesh assembly election, and Arunachal Pradesh was won by BJP.
- Sikkim Democratic Front was dethroned after serving the state for 25 years. SDF was beaten by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha which won 17 seats compared to 15 seats won by SDF.
British PM Theresa May to resign on June 7th
- United Kingdom Prime Minister said that she has been under pressure to resign from her own Conservative Party.
- The PM has been under criticism for not able to negotiate a good Brexit deal with the European Union.
- EU and UK have differed in how to deal with the issue of Irish border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.
Nalini Malani wins 2019 Joan Miro prize
- Indian-based artist Nalini who was born in Karachi but now lives in Mumbai considers her work to be influenced by her experience as a refugee during partition.
- The award jury noted, “longstanding commitment to the silenced and the dispossessed all over the world, most particularly women”.
- The prize money will be 70,000 euros award and will cover the production of an exhibition of her work in 2020 in Barcelona.