Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable will issue admit card for the preliminary exam for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on May 25th, 2019 at 10.00 am. The preliminary written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16th, 2019 at 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The link from where the admit card can be downloaded has already been activated with a message stating “Welcome to CSBC admit card download page. Downloading starts 10:00 AM 25th May, 2019. You will require your registration number and date of birth to download.” The admit card can be downloaded from CSBC’s official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier in the week, the CSBC had released the exam schedule for the exam. The notification detailed other information around the examination which can be accessed in this link.

How to download CSBC Forest Guard 2019 admit card:

Visit the CSBC’s official website home page. Click on ‘Env, Forest and Climate Change’ tab. Click on the link to download the admit card for the written exam for the Forest Guard. Enter the registration number and date of birth and submit. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates will have to undergo three stages of the recruitment process. The first stage will be a written exam followed by physical endurance exam for candidates who clear the written exam. The final stage will be a medical exam after which the final appointment will be released.

CSBC had released the notification for the 2019 recruitment for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on January 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until January 31st, 2019.