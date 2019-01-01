Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released a notification seeking applications for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department today, January 1st, 2019. All the interested candidates can access the notification and apply for the positions at csbc.bih.nic.in. The last day to apply is January 31st, 2019.

The candidates need to be at least 12th class or equivalent pass and they need to be between the ages of 18 and 23 if they are from unreserved category. There is a relaxation according to the norms in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates also need to fulfill the minimum physical measurement parameters, details of which can be accessed in the notification.

The candidates will have to undergo three stages of recruitment process. The first stage will be a written exam followed by physical endurance exam for candidates who clear the written exam. The final stage will be a medical exam after which the final appointment will be released.

How to apply for CSBC Forest Guard 2019 positions:

Visit the official CSBC website and click on Env, Forest and Climate Change tab. Click the link to apply for the positions. Click on the ‘Click here for New Registration’. Fulfill the registration process which will generate log-in credentials. Visit the registration page and click on ‘Login Registered User’. Enter the log in credentials and fulfill the application process.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more details of the physical measurement details, exam pattern, exam syllabus, application process, reservation policy among other details.