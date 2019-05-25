Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) which conducts the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test every year has released the result for JNVST 2019 Class 6th examination. The JNVST results and prospectus for 2019 are available on NVS website - nvsadmissionclasssix. Candidates who have appeared for the Navodaya exams this year can check their result using the registration number and password.

NVS conducted the JNVST 2019 exam for admission to class 6th in 660 Navodaya Vidyalayas across India. The exam itself was conducted in the month of April on 6th. It is a 100-mark objective type exam conducted for two hours. All the successful candidates now have a chance to secure admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya.

While the results have been announced, the answer keys, merit list and cut-off mark for the JNVST 2019 are yet to be declared. Once the answer keys are declared, students will have the opportunity to raise objections, if any, over the provided answers.

Here is the direct link to check JNVST 2019 class 6th result

How to check Navodaya result 2019

Visit the official website of NVS - nvsadmissionclasssix Click on the check result link provided on the home page Enter registration number, password and submit to view the result Download and save the JNVST 2019 result for future reference

Separately, online application for lateral entry admission to class XI (2019-20) against vacant seats is now available and interested students can apply for the same. The online application process was started on May 11th and the last date to apply is June 10th. Here the detailed notification about Navodaya Class XI admissions and here is the direct link to apply.