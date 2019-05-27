Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the 2019 Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or 10th and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or 12th Arts examination result today. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check and download the result from the official website, mbose.in.

Apart from the result, the board will also declare the abstract of the result, 20 candidates in the order of the merit list, subject-wise high marks, certificate and result booklet for the exams. The result can also be obtained from examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Check live updates for MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC result in this link.

The board has already declared the 12th Science and Commerce exam results in May 8th. Students from science stream scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%. East Khasi Hills topped the district charts in both the streams with 83.51% in commerce and 80.6% in science. Bhanusaya Upadhyaya from commerce stream scored 448 marks to secure the top position in the merit list. In Science stream, Debjanee Bhattacharjee was placed in the top position in the merit list with 464 marks.

Apart from accessing the result on the website, students can also get the result via SMS, details of which are as follows:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 10th Results - SSLC Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 10th and 12th result