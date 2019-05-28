12.44 pm: The newly introduced Reno series will be replacing Oppo’s F and R series smartphones globally.

12.42 pm: Oppo’s Reno series currently has three smartphones in its lineup: Reno, Reno 10X zoom edition and Reno 5G available in China. The Chinese company will be however launching only the first two models - Reno, Reno 10X today in India.

12.38 pm: Just a day ahead of the official India launch of Reno series, Oppo Mobile confirmed another Reno handset for the European market. Reportedly, Reno Z, a budget variant of Reno smartphone will be launched soon in Europe.

12 pm: Oppo’s Reno series launch event can be streamed live on the Chinese company’s official webpage and on YouTube channel.

11.55 am: Oppo Reno 10x zoom editions in China has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,300), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

11.50 am: On the other hand, Oppo’s Reno is available in China in three variants: 6GB RAM/128GB model priced at CNY 2,999 , 6GB RAM + 256GB variant is available for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,300). Lastly, the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB version carries a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,300).