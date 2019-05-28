Oppo Mobile is leaving no stones unturned in its attempt to impress the smartphone audience with its newly introduced Reno series. The Chinese company has now been confirmed to launch its new handset in Europe, the Reno Z with some premium features on board. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel Sony sensor at the rear, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and more. However, this appears to be the toned down version of the Reno flagship handset.

Notably, the new Reno Z comes with a display notch for the front camera which is different from Reno, Reno 10X Zoom edition, Reno 5G handset available in China. This makes the Reno Z fourth handset in the Reno lineup. A report by Gizmochina says that Reno Z will be retailed at 150 euros.

Other features of the phone are in line with a mid-range handset. There is the Snapdragon 710 chipset present under the hood along with 6GB of RAM. The front houses a 32-megapixel lens, while the rear side of the smartphone is fitted with a dual camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Separately, the news of the launch of Reno Z comes just a few hours ahead of Oppo’s India launch of Reno series. The new series is set about to replace the popular F-series and R-series smartphone lineup. The India launch will kick-off at 1 pm today and will be live streamed on the company’s social media platforms.