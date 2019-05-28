National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the AILET 2019 BA L.LB (Honours) Entrance exam result today, May 28th, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result at NLU Delhi’s official website, nludelhi.ac.in. The result for remaining AILET 2019 exam for LLM and Ph.D programmes will be declared soon.

A notification released along with the result said that the result can be accessed at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, nludelhi.admissionhelp.com, and nludelhi.ac.in/ailet2019.aspx.

The merit list for the BA LLB exam was also released in which Saumya Singh bagged the top rank with 93.25% marks. The second and third places were bagged by Mariyam Mayan and Harsh Sethi with 89.75% and 85.25%, respectively. Harshavardhan Bhojak topped the SC list with 59.75% and Tanay Kaushal with 58.5% topped the ST category.

The whole merit list and all the students who have been selected can be accessed in this link.

How to check the NLU 2019 AILET BA LLB Exam result:

Visit the NLU AILET 2019 official website. Under B.A.L.L.B (Hons) section, click on Final Result AILET 2019 link. The result PDF will open where list of successful candidates are displayed.

All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2019 exam was conducted on May 5th from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. AILET exam is conducted for admissions to BA LLB (Hons) course, LLM, and Ph.D programmes offered by the university.