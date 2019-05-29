State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary examination call letter for Junior Associate or Clerk 2019 recruitment exam. The admit cards were released on May 28th and can be downloaded by applicants till June 23rd. The admit cards are available now online at SBI website - sbi.co.in and can be accessed using candidate’s login credentials.

SBI had issued the 2019 JA recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 3rd, 2019. The JA recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,653 positions of Junior Associates. The first stage of the recruitment, preliminary exam, will be conducted in the month of June. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the Main exam before the final selection.

How to download SBI JA recruitment admit card 2019

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in Go to the careers section on the homepage and then check latest announcement under JA recruitment Click on the link to download admit card for JA recruitment 2019 Alternatively, here is the direct link to download SBI JA 2019 preliminary admit card Login using registration number and password to view the call letter Download and take a print-out of the admit card for future use

Earlier on May 15th, SBI had released pre-examination training call letter which is for candidates who belong to from SC/ST and religious minorities. The pre-examination training facility is provided for candidates from marginalized sections of society to help them prepare for the SBI preliminary examination.