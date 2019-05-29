Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJM), otherwise known plainly as Kanpur University has declared the result for BA, B.Sc courses exam conducted in 2019. The result for all degree years can be checked online for BA and B.Sc course on Kanpur University website - kanpuruniversity.org. The results can be accessed using the individual roll number on the result page.

As per the official update, the CSJM Kanpur University Result 2019 has been announced for both regular as well as private students. Along with the individual result, the university has also released ‘College Wise detail of Pending Results for Regular Exam 2019’.

How to check Kanpur University UG results

Visit the official website of CSJM Kanpur University - kanpuruniversity.org Click on the results tab on the home page Alternatively, here is the direct link for KU results You will be re-directed to a new page, choose your course and enter your roll number to view the results Download and save the result for future reference

Candidates must note that only marks scored in the exam can be checked online and the Marksheet, Provisional Certificate will have to be collected from the respective degree institutes.

Separately, online admission process for 2019-20 for various courses at Kanpur is currently going on and May 31st is the last date to submit applications. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 8th, 9th and 10th. Interested candidates still have two days until end of May 31 to submit their admission applications.