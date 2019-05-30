Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview/personality test schedule for Assistant Commandant exam 2018. According the press note, the interview for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 will be conducted from June 24th onward. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview stage can check their interview date along with session details from the press note.

Further, UPSC will be releasing the admit card/e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates for interview/personality test soon on the commission’s website - upsconline.nic.in. No fixed date or timing has been mentioned for the admit card release, however, the norm is to usually release the admit cards 10 days prior to schedule exam/interview date.

While the interviews will begin from June 24, they will go on till July 15th. A total of 972 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview stage. The interviews will be conducted in two session: Forenoon and Afternoon session that is at 9 am and 1 pm respectively.

The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof. The e-Summon Letters of the candidates declared medically fit in the Review Medical Cases will be uploaded subsequently. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of Interview/ Personality Test, UPSC mentioned in the press note.

Also, candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

Earlier, UPSC had released the result for the CAPF (AC) written exam 2018 in the month of January while the exam was conducted on August 12th, 2018.