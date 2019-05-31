The Rajasthan 2019 10th board exam results are expected to be declared soon, though no confirmed dates have been revealed by the board officials yet. NDTV quoting an RBSE board official reports that the result will be declared on June 10th; however, multiple other outlets have claimed that the results are expected to be declared today, May 31st, 2019.

Once the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declares the 10th class result, the results will be available for students to check at official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 11th, 2018. Many boards have declared their results earlier this year and it will not be a big surprise if RBSE also follows the pattern. The students in 2018 had scored a pass percentage of 80.13% with both girls and boys performing at level with 80.06% boys and 79.95% girls clearing the exam.

Here’s how to check RBSE 2019 10th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link ‘Secondary – 2019 Result’. Enter your ‘Roll Number’ and click on ‘Submit’. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

The board has already declared the 12th class result for all the streams. The Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 15th and the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88% while for the commerce stream was 91.46%. The Arts stream result was declared on May 31st and students had registered a pass percentage of 85.81%.