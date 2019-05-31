Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is expected to declare the 2019 12th class result today, reports NDTV. The report also adds that the board officials have not confirmed anything specific yet and the authenticity of the news cannot be verified. Once the results are declared, the students from all the streams can access the result at chseodisha.nic.in, and at orissaresults.nic.in.

The Council had conducted the 12th class examination this year from March 7th to March 30th, 2019. The examination is conducted for students from Arts stream, Science stream, and Commerce stream and all the results are expected to be declared together this year.

Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results

Log on to the official Odisha results website. Click on the link for the Class 12th result. Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

In 2018, the result of Science stream was declared on May 19th in which students had secured a pass percentage of 76.98%. Girls outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. Balasore district registered the best result with a pass percentage of 93.61%. The result of the Commerce and Arts stream was declared on June 9th in 2018 in which the pass percentages were 68.79% and 74.91%, respectively.