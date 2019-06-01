The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Fisheries has issued a notification on May 30th stating in the result for the MHT CET 2019 will be declared on June 4th at 5.00 pm.

The result was expected initially on or before June 3rd but this new notification has postponed it at least by a day’s time.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at the MHT CET UG 2019 official website, info.mahacet.org. The notification also detailed the format in which the scorecard will be shared with the candidates, which can be accessed in this link.

Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the MHT CET 2019 examination from May 2nd to May 13th, 2019 for various groups.

The answer keys for all the papers were made available on May 13th itself and the last day to submit objections against the answers was May 22nd. Based on the objections, the assessment will be done and the result will be declared.

MHT CET 2019 examination is conducted on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology. The scorecard of MHT CET is used for admissions to undergraduate engineering and technological courses, pharmacy courses, agricultural and allied courses, and fishery science and dairy technology courses offered in the state of Maharashtra.