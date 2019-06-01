The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will release the admit card for the 2019 Head Constable Physical Endurance Test (PST) today on June 1st. The admit card will be available on the official site of CISF Recruitment at cisfrectt.in. A running ticker on the official website confirms that the admit card can be downloaded from June 1st candidate login section.

CISF has not yet announced any specific date for the Head Constable PST. However, applicants must note that the admit card for PST will contain details about the examination venue, date and timings. Candidates are advised to visit the official CISF website and download their respective admit card, once declared, as soon as possible.

How to download CISF Head Constable PST admit card

Visit the official recruitment website of CISF - cisfrectt.in Once the admit card is released, a notice ticker will be posted on the homepage under Notice Board section Click on the link or directly visit the candidate login to download the admit card Here is the direct link to CISF candidate login page Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

A total of 429 vacancies will be recruited from the recruitment and the application process went on from January 22nd to February 20, 2019. The recruitment will be done in three stages followed by medical examination. The stages will include a PST, Documentation, OMR/Computer-based written examination which will be bilingual i.e. Hindi & English and lastly Skill test that is typewriting test.

The written test will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test mode. It will comprise of objective type questions for 100 marks and the time duration is 2 hours. The question paper will have 100 questions on General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Arithmetic and General English or Hindi.