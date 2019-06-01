Chhattisgarh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (PEB) has declared the 2019 PPT, PET, and Pre-MCA entrance exam results on May 31st, 2019. The result for Sub-Engineer Civil CSE 2018 was also declared. Along with the result, the final answer keys and merit list containing the top 10 candidates in each examination were also released.

All the above-mentioned information can be accessed at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The direct link to access the results are as follows for PPT, PET, and Pre-MCA. The direct link for Sub-Engineer Civil CSE 2018 is here.

The merit can be accessed for each exam in this link for PPT, PET, and Pre-MCA. Animesh Pal topped the PPT exam with 111.918 mars, Mihir Bani topped the PET with 130.26, and Sourin Das topped the Pre-MCA with 111.000 marks. The final answer keys are also available against the relevant result on the homepage.

The Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) and Pre-Masters in Computer Application (Pre-MCA) entrance exam was conducted on May 9th, Pre-Engineering Test or PET was conducted on May 16th. The preliminary answer keys for all the above examinations have already been released and now the results have been declared. The result notification can be accessed in this link.

How to access CG Vyapam 2019 results: