Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the admit card for the entrance exam for admissions to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) and Diploma in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) on May 31t. All the candidates who have applied to appear for either of these examinations can download the admit card for the same from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The DAHET and PV&FT exams were scheduled to be conducted on May 26th and admit cards for the same were released on May 19th. However, the exams were postponed for June 16th and admit card for the revised schedule have been released now.

Candidates can download the admit card from these direct links for DAHET 2019 and PV&FT 2019.

The Common Entrance Test for both the courses is being conducted by Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16th from 9.00 am to 11.00 am for DAHET and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for PV&FT.

How to download MP 2019 DAHET and PV&FT entrance exam admit card:

Visit the MPPEB official home page. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the home page. Click on the link to download the relevant admit card. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

The entrance examination is held for candidates who wish to seek admission in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) and Animal Husbandry diploma courses (DAHET) offered in the state of Madhya Pradesh.