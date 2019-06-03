Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Board has released the ITICAT 2019 result today on June 3rd. The candidates who have appeared for the ITICAT 2019 examination can check their entrance test scores online from the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Applicants will have to use their ITICAT 2019 entrance roll numbers to view the test results. BCECE conducted the ITICAT 2019 examination on April 28th, 2019, while the notification for the ITICAT 2019 was issued March 14th, 2019. ITICAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to ITI courses offered throughout the state of Bihar.

How to check Bihar ITICAT 2019 result

Visit the official website of BCECE - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/index.php On the homepage there is “download rank card for ITICAT 2019” link under the online applications forms Alternatively, here is the direct link for the ITICAT 2019 result Once on the result page, enter your exam roll number and date of birth details Submit and view the rank card for ITICAT 2019. Download the same for future reference.

There are a total number of 25,168 seats for which the examination was conducted of which 2,923 are for women ITI colleges. The exam was held at multiple centres spread throughout the state of Bihar.