10 Indian cities among world’s 15 hottest places as intense heatwave sweeps northern plains
Rajasthan’s Churu and Sri Ganganagar, where the mercury shot up to 48.9 and 48.6 degree Celsius, were the hottest places in the world followed by Jacobabad (48 degree Celsius) in Pakistan, according to El Dorado Weather website.
A severe heatwave continued to sweep India’s northern plains as 10 places in the region figured on the list of 15 hottest places in the world on Sunday.
Five out of the 15 hottest places were in neighbouring Pakistan, making the region warmest on the planet even as Agartala in Tripura received maximum rainfall in the world since Saturday.
Free Travel For Women In Delhi Buses, Metro For “Safety”: Arvind Kejriwal
Women in Delhi can soon travel free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today, days after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the recent national election.
Free public transport for women in Delhi Metro, buses: The move, which is yet to be cleared by requisite authorities, will cost the Delhi government Rs. 700 crore this year, Arvind Kejriwal said.
High-level meeting as Nipah fears resurface in Kerala
A high-level meeting was held in Kochi as fears of Nipah outbreak gripped Kerala, after a 23-year-old college student was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday with similar symptom.
Her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and health authorities are awaiting for the results.
US using extreme pressure to make Beijing capitulate on trade talks: China
China on Sunday accused the US of using “extreme pressure” to force Beijing to reach a deal to end the trade war and asserted that while it wants resolution through talks there will be no compromise on its principles.
Stepping up the rhetoric against the US, China on Sunday released a detailed White Paper titled ‘China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultation’ outlining the long drawn out process of 11 rounds of negotiations held since last year to end the tariff war.