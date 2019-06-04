Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the April 2019 Diploma examination results at the official website, intradote.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. While the official website is currently slow, unresponsive at times, a direct link for the individual result is available on tndte.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using the registration number.

TNDTE conducted the diploma examination in the month of April for all the semesters. The result was expected to declared in the first half of the month of June 2019 and it has been done so. The examinations are conducted twice in a year, once in October and once in April.

How to check TNDTE April 2019 diploma result