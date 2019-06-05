The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will most likely announce the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 tomorrow on June 6th, Thursday. Several media outlets have reported on similar lines stating June 6th as date for result declaration. However, no particular source has been cited by any of these outlets. Further, no official announcement from MSBSHSE has been made yet.

But if results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th exam can check result at the official website - mahresult.nic.in. This year more than 17 lakh students have appeared in the Maharashtra SSC examinations conducted in March 2019, India Today report says.

In 2018, around 16,28,613 students appeared in the exam out of which 14,56,203 students passed. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96 percent and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97 per cent. The girl students outshone with 91.97 percent, while the pass percentage for boys was at 87.27 percent.

Separately, MSBSHSE had recently on May 28th announced the 12th exam result for 2019 which was earlier than expected. If the board follows a similar pattern with the 10th exam, the results very well could be declared tomorrow on June 6. If and when SSC 10th results are declared, students can follow the result updates on our website.