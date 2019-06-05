National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate 2019 exam on its website - ntaneet.nic.in. NTA as the official schedule is set to declare the final result today on June 5 and the answer key release suggests that the result for NEET 2019 will be announced soon, possibly in next few hours.

The last date to raise objections over the preliminary answer keys released earlier was June 1st, extended date. Now the with the final answer key declaration, NTA is expected to publish the NEET 2019 result soon on its website.

The answer key is available for everyone in the PDF format on the ntaneet.nic.in homepage. Alternatively, here is the direct link to NEET UG 2019 answer keys.

Once the NEET results are declared, candidates can check their final NEET scores through candidate login section on NTA homepage. As in when the results are declared, updates about the same can be followed here on our website.

How to check NEET UG 2019 result

Visit the official website of NTA NEET - ntaneet.nic.in Click on the results link to be directed to candidate login page Or directly visit the login page and enter unique credential view the NEET 2019 scores View and download the final result for future reference

NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.