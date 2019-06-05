The much-anticipated result for the national medical entrance test NEET UG 2019 has been declared by the conducting authority NTA on its website - nta.ac.in. The result was expected to be announced after 4 pm today on June 5th. However, NTA has released the NEET result a few hours earlier on its home page.

Applicants who appeared for the NEET UG 2019 exam must note that the dedicated NEET portal - ntaneet.nic.in is currently unresponsive. So the candidates will have to visit the NTA home site instead and click on the NEET results provided under the latest section.

Here is the direct link to check NEET UG 2019 result

How to check NEET UG 2019 result

Visit the official NTA website - nta.ac.in Click on NEET UG result 2019 available under the latest section Alternatively, here is the direct link for results Enter roll number, DOB details and submit to view the NEET 2019 score Download the result for future reference

As reported earlier, the NEET website had suggested that the result will be announced today after 4 pm. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.

Once the NEET website is responsive, candidates will be able to check the results there as well under the candidate login section. NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.