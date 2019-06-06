The result date for Maharashtra 2019 10th class result is not yet officially announced. Multiple outlets including Scroll.in had reported yesterday that the result might be released today; however, the MSBSHSE is tight-lipped on the issue and have not confirmed the reports. Going by the trend, the board generally informs the press a day before the result date.

Indiaexpress.com is reporting that the result most probably is not getting released today as board officials have not yet informed the general public which goes against the pattern. Once the result is declared, students can check their individual scores at multiple official websites including mahresults.nic.in.

In 2018, around 16,28,613 students appeared in the exam out of which 14,56,203 students cleared the exam registering a pass percentage of 89.4%. The girl scored a pass percentage of 91.97% and boys just about managed 87.27%. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96% and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97%.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

The board had declared the 12th class result on May 28th. The pass percentage this year has dropped to 85.88% from 92.3% in 2018. Girls have once against performed better than boys with a percentage of 90.25% and boys just about managed 82.4%.