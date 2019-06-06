Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the 2019 12th class board exam for Commerce and Arts stream results today, June 6th. The result can be accessed at TBSE’s official website, tsu.trp.nic.in and examresults.net.

The TBSE has already declared the class 12th Science stream result on May 21st in which students had scored a pass percentage of 84.31%. A total number of around 25.5 thousand students had appeared from the state for the 12th class exam in all the streams this year and the exam was conduceted from March 1st to March 30th, 2019.

The Tripura state Arts and Commerce class results can be accessed in this direct link.

It was earlier reported that the result for both the streams will be declared by June 6th. According to the Indian Express, board secretary Pradip Sengupta has confirmed that the TBSE is scheduled to declare the Tripura 12th results (Arts and Commerce) on either June 5th or June 6th.

Students who appeared for the Tripura Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams this year will also be able to check their result via SMS. To get their results via SMS, Tripura Class 12 students will have to send an SMS with the text TBSE12<space><roll number> to 54242.

How to check Tripura TBSE 12th results (Arts and Commerce)