The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to declare the 12th results of the 2018 TBSE Arts and Commerce exams by June 6th, according to several media reports. Once the Tripura 12th results are declared, students will be able to check their 12th Arts and Commerce results online at tbse.in, tripurainfo.com or tripuraresults.nic.in.

According to the Indian Express, board secretary Pradip Sengupta has confirmed that the TBSE is scheduled to declared the Tripura 12th results (Arts and Commerce) on either June 5th or June 6th.

The TBSE 12th results will be made available on several other websites as well, including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, knowyourresults.com, and innovaindia.com.

Students who appeared for the Tripura Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams this year will also be able to check their result via SMS. To get their results via SMS, Tripura Class 12 students will have to send an SMS with the text TBSE12<space><roll number> to 54242.

How to check Tripura TBSE 12th results (Arts and Commerce)