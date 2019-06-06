Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), the conducting authority for this year’s UP B.Ed entrance and admission process, has started the online counselling on its website - mjpru.ac.in and at upbed2019.in. The counselling schedule along with the procedure is available on website and can be accessed by applicants from there.

As per the schedule, the counselling procedure kicks-off from today, June 6th and will go on till first week of next month, July 8th. There will be three rounds of counselling each consisting of five stages. While the first round of counselling is for candidates who secured rank upto 2,12,000. The second round will be from 2,12,001 till the end and lastly, there will be pool counselling for remaining candidates.

Important dates for each stage of counselling such as the Registration, preference filling, allotment processing and so on have been mentioned in the counselling schedule. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through it and mark the important dates. Here is the direct link to UP B.Ed JEE counselling schedule PDF.

In order to participate in the counselling process, candidates will have to visit the candidate login section from the UP B.Ed home page. Here is the direct link for the same. Only recently on May 21st, the result and answer keys for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 entrance examination were released online.

MJPRU had conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.