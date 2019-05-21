Result and answer keys for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 entrance examination have been released online and are available on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) dedicated website - upbed2019.in. The university had confirmed the result declaration date only today on May 21st. Further, candidates can check their test score by logging in to the official website.

MJPRU has also released the individual scores for UP B.Ed JEE 2019 which can be accessed by the candidates. Below are the direct links to both answer key PDFs of the exam.

Paper I - English answer key PDF

Paper II - Agriculture answer key PDF

Today’s result announcement comes after a long wait of over 10 days. According to the official brochure, UP B.Ed JEE 2019 results were scheduled to be declared anywhere between May 10th to May 15th.

Here is the direct link to check your UP B.

Further, the University is expected to notify about the counselling process soon. MJPRU had conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.