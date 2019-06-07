The Maharashtra board has dismissed all the outlets reporting on the result date of 10th class exam as rumours. Multiple outlets had reported that the result might be released today or tomorrow; however, the MSBSHSE advised parents and students not to fall for the rumours. The result date will be informed a day prior to the release of the result.

MSBSHSE chief Shakuntala Kale said on Thursday, “The date and time of the declaration of Class 10 result has not been decided yet. It is my request to every concerned media houses to stop speculations. The board will announce the results on time”. Once the result is declared, students can check their individual scores at multiple official websites including mahresults.nic.in.

The board has already declared the 12th class result on May 28th. The pass percentage this year has dropped to 85.88% from 92.3% in 2018. Girls have once against performed better than boys with a percentage of 90.25% and boys just about managed 82.4%.

In 2018, students registered a pass percentage of 89.4%. The girl scored a pass percentage of 91.97% and boys just about managed 87.27%. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96% and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97%.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result: