The result for 2019 Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) has been declared online on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s entrance exam can check their test scores online by using the hall ticket number and relevant group.

Earlier this morning we had reported that the result will be announced today likely around 12.30 pm citing other media outlet report. In line with that, the TS EAMCET 2019 results have now been announced.

Here is the direct link to check TS EAMCET 2019 result

How to check TS EAMCET 2019 result

Visit the TSCHE EAMCET 2019 official website. Click on the result link available on the homepage Alternatively here is the direct link to EAMCET 2019 result Enter your enrolment number, relevant information and submit View the test scores and download the result for future reference

EAMCET exam is conducted in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admissions to professional courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture offered in colleges and institutions in the state. The result for EAMCET examination for both the states were delayed as Telangana Intermediate results had to go through reverification.

The reverification result were declared by TSBIE on May 27th and AP SCHE declared the EAMCET result within a week’s time. It was earlier reported that with AP EAMCET already declaring the result and TS taking more time, students are reportedly concerned if it would affect them in taking admissions in the best possible college.