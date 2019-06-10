Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for Higher Secondary Part One which is Class 11th annual exam 2019. The results are available on JKBOSE website - jkbose.ac.in and students can check their exam scores online by using the roll number.

Candidates must hereby note that result for only Jammu, summer zone, has been declared and the students from that zone alone will be able to view their results online. Once the students visit the official website of JKBOSE, there is separate to view the annual 2019 11th class result. Additionally, here is the direct link to the result page.

How to check JKBOSE Jammu class 11th exam result

Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in There is a direct link option to the result page and students are expected to clik on that Alternatively, here is the direct link to the result page. Once on the result page, enter your roll number details and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

All the candidates who clear the JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part One annual exam 2019, will be eligible to apply for Part Two that is Class 12th. Details regarding the application, admission process for class 12th will be made available soon on the JKBOSE website.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations for secondary and higher secondary classes in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The examination for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are conducted independently but are organised by the JKBOSE board.