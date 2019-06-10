Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated links for candidates who had applied for the 2019 Paramedical Recruitment from Sunday, June 9th. All the candidates who had applied to participate in the recruitment can check their application status at the RRB regional websites. The Computer-Based test for the recruitment is expected to begin in the second week of July.

The notification regarding the application status check says, “It is advised that the scrutiny of applications is completed and the lists of the (i) Provisionally eligible candidates and (ii) Rejected candidates along with reasons for rejection are uploaded on all the official websites of respective RRB’s for information of applicants.”

The RRB will be conducting the recruitment process for Paramedical Categories for 1,937 vacancies. The notification for Paramedical recruitment was released on March 4th, 2019 and the application process went on until April 7th, 2019. The official notification had stated that the CBT is tentatively scheduled for first week of June; however, not the date has been pushed to July second week.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows where candidates can search for the link to check 2019 Paramedical recruitment application status.

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The bulk of the recruitment is for the position of Staff Nurse (1,109 positions) followed by Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III (289 positions), and Pharmacist Grade III (277 positions). The remaining vacancies are divided into 13 different positions, details of which can be accessed in the notification available at the RRB regional websites.