National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the April-May 10th class board exam results today, June 10th. All the students who had appeared for the Secondary exam this year can access their scores at the official website of NIOS, results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS had already declared the Senior Secondary or 12th class result on June 6th, and now the 10th class results are also out. The NIOS has also activated the link for students to apply for recheck/re-evaluation. The link to apply for recheck/re-evaluation can be accessed here.

The NIOS 10th and 12th students can access their April-May result in this direct link.

NIOS 10th and 12th exams were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections. The NIOS conducted the examination for 10th board exam this year from April 3rd to May 4th, 2019. Around 3.75 lakh students from class X and XII appeared for NIOS exams across the country in the month of April and May.

How to check NIOS 2019 10th or Secondary class result: