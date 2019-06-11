The new smartphone series from Honor India has finally been launched here today in India. The Chinese company had previously teased the launch and the new phones - Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i have been launched. The company has partnered with e-commerce retailer Flipkart India to retail the new smartphone. While Honor 20i and Honor 20 will go on sale on June 18th and 25th respectively. There is no word on sale date for Honor 20 Pro.

As the phones were available globally much of the specification and other details about the phones were already public information. Apart from pricing which was the key watchout element at the India launch, Honor 20 Lite has been launched as Honor 20i in India. Rest other specifications of all the three handsets remain the same.

Other notable factor is all the three handsets have been launched in only single RAM and storage option as opposed to three variants available in China. Honor 20 has been priced at Rs. 32,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, Honor 20 Pro will retail in India at Rs. 39,999 for the lone variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Honor 20i will retail at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

About the sale date for flagship device of the series, the Honor 20 Pro, it will be available “very soon”, says the company. Further brief specifications of the three handsets has been provided below.

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i

The Honor 20 Pro variant being the expensive and superior phone here boasts of the tallest specification and features. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. Boasting of a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display, it is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

Cameras are the highlight of this device. It includes a rear quad camera setup, which is slightly different from the Honor 20 camera setup. It houses a primary 48-megapixel shooter and a large 0.5-inch sensor. There’s a secondary 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera and a 117-degree angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a fourth 2-megapixel macro camera.

Further, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound technology, dual microphones, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, Honor 20 misses out on a few premium features, thus costing a little less than its elder sibling phone. It gets the same android pie system, identical display, a punch-hole selfie camera, and the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC but paired with 6GB of RAM.

The quad rear camera setup has been carried on as well with changes to lens types and megapixel strength. There’s a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, there is similar 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Lastly, Honor 20i packs a slightly smaller 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with the GPU Turbo 2.0 feature to provide an enhanced gaming experience.

On the imaging front, Honor 20i includes a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24-megapixel Primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera.