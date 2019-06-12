All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to release the result and merit list for the 2019 MBBS entrance examination today, June 12th. This information is based on the circular issued by the Institute of the tentative schedule and according to that today the institute will be releasing the result and the merit list at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS had conducted the MBBS entrance examination on May 25th and May 26th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to the MBBS course offered by the prestigious institution at the 15 AIIMS centres spread throughout the country which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Once the result is declared, AIIMS is expected to issue the counselling schedule for admissions to the institute based on the marks obtained and the merit list. The counselling process is expected to be done in the month of June as the orientation for the new batch at New Delhi is scheduled to be conducted from July 8th to July 10th and the classes are beginning from August 1st, 2019.

How to check the AIIMS MBBS result: