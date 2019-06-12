Samsung Mobile India has launched their much anticipated handset - the Galaxy M40. The new phone is the fourth addition to the popular youth targeted M series in India. Samsung surely is putting its best foot forward with its recent launches and the Galaxy M40 does not disappoint. The new smartphone gets an much highlighted Infinity-O-Display, Snapdragon chipset and 15W fast charging feature.

As for the pricing which is crucial in this affordable mid-range smartphone segment, Samsung has priced the new Galaxy M40 handset at Rs. 19,990 for the sole 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone will take on industry competition from Redmi and Realme smartphones. On a separate note, both the Chinese companies have announced the future launch of their premium affordable phones - Redmi K20 and Realme X respectively.

The Galaxy M40 handset will go on sale starting 12 pm on June 18 through Amazon.in and the Samsung Online Shop. Moreover, it comes in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options. However, what is notable is the fact that Samsung has equipped this handset with a Snapdragon chipset instead of its in-house Exynos processor. This certainly shows the South Korean companies’ commitment to focussing on performance and consumer demands.

O, what’s that?

It’s the all new Galaxy M40 with the Infinity O Display and the blazing fast Snapdragon 675. Can’t wait to grab one for yourself? Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/g63ynhWhEK or Samsung India: https://t.co/AwpJZTlLzD #SamsungM40 #OMG pic.twitter.com/0kVvOpkQ6P — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungIndia) June 11, 2019

“Galaxy M Series has met with an unprecedented success in India, selling more than 2 million units in a short period. We are confident that the millennial consumers will be delighted with the new Samsung Galaxy M40 device”, - Asim Warsi, Sr. VP, Samsung India was quoted saying at the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 runs the latest Android Pie on top One UI and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display, It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and notably the display panel also sports the company’s screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset. As mentioned earlier, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on board, paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Camera specifications include a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a 3,500mAh battery that works with a built-in 15W fast charging technology. This is touted to deliver three times the speed as compared to normal charging.