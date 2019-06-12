Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi today declared the results for Jharkhand Class 11th examination along with results for Intermediate Vocational Examination 2019. Both the results have been published on JAC official website and results site - jacresults.com. Direct links for both the results can be accessed here.

Candidates can check the Class 11th result directly from the results website or from jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result can be accessed using the student roll code and roll number details.

Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand Class 11th result 2019

It must be recalled that JAC had recently announced the results for Class 12th examination in the month of May. The lowest pass percentage was recorded in the Science stream with 57 percent, while Arts and Commerce stream secured 79.77 percent and 70.44 percent respectively. Now the result for Class 12 Vocational exam has been announced.

Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand Intermediate Vocational exam result

How to check JAC 11th and Intermediate vocational result

Visit the JAC results page - jacresult.com The first two links on the results page are for the above mentioned exam results Click on your desired examination and check your result using the exam roll number details Download and save the result for future reference

The result website might take some time to load or become unresponsive at times due to heavy traffic. However, candidates are advised to not panic and check for the results later again in some time.