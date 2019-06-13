Kakatiya University, Warangal, is expected to declare the Telangana State ICET 2019 result today, June 13th. This information is based on the official timeline that was published at the time of the notification. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The university had conducted the TS ICET 2019 examination on May 23rd and May 24th, 2019. TS ICET - 2019 is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The online application process for the TS ICET 2019 began from March 11 and the last date to submit applications, without the late fee, was May 9th.

This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

How to check Telangana ICET 2019 result once declared.