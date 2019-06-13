Kakatiya University, Warangal, which was expected to declare the Telangana State ICET 2019 result today, June 13th, now will be declaring the result tomorrow, June 14th, 2019. A notice that was released on the official website informed about the postponement. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

The university had conducted the TS ICET 2019 examination on May 23rd and May 24th, 2019. TS ICET - 2019 is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

How to check Telangana ICET 2019 result once declared.

Visit the official website of TS ICET 2019 - icet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the link to check the result on the home page. Enter your registration number and DOB details. The result and the rank will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.

The online application process for the TS ICET 2019 began from March 11 and the last date to submit applications, without the late fee, was May 9th. it is not clear if the release of final answer keys which was expected to be released with the result has also been delayed or will be released today as scheduled.