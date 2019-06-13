Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) 2019 Intermediate Supplementary examination results for both 1st year and 2nd year have been declared today, June 13th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the Intermediate supplementary examination this year can check their results at results.apcfss.in. The result is also available at manabadi.com.

It was reported earlier that the result was expected to be declared on June 15th, but has been released a couple of days earlier. The IPASE exams are held for those students who fail in a one subject or maximum two subjects only. The supplementary examinations this year were held from May 14 to May 22.

Students can check the AP Inter supplementary result in this direct link.

The Intermediate exams were conducted in 1430 centres across the state where 5.10 lakh students appeared for the first year exam, while 5.17 lakh students had sat for the second year exams this year. The students who could not clear the exam in two or fewer subjects were eligible to appear for the supplementary examination.

The main examination was conducted in the month of March and the result was declared on April 12th, 2019. the pass percentage for the exam is 61.94% for both the classes. The pass percentage for vocational courses were recorded at 69%.