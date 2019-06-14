Kakatiya University, Warangal, is expected to declare the Telangana State ICET 2019 result today, June 14th. The scheduled date of the released of the result was June 13th but a notice popped up on the official website postponing the result date by a day. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

This Telangana State ICET exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The university had conducted the TS ICET 2019 examination on May 23rd and May 24th, 2019. TS ICET - 2019 is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

How to check Telangana ICET 2019 result once declared.