Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC), ‘Solve’ is the largest youth-led organisation in India, with its base in IIT Delhi. It has a presence in over 50 cities and is working with help of 2500+ youth with college chapters in premier IITs, NITs, DU colleges, AIIMS, and law colleges across India, being led by IIT Delhi chapter.

IRSC is presently working with organisations like the UN, WHO, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (India), National Informatics Center (NIC), NITI Aayog, IRTE, Delhi Traffic Police, and TRIPP. IIT Delhi in its endeavor to make Indian roads safer and has been able to impact on more than 1 crore people across India, through its various domains of operations. IRSC, Solve is presently leading interventions of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and WHO in India and is the only organization to be collaborating with the United Nations for the next 3 years in India. Being awarded by various national, international governments, IRSC aims to make roads safer.

About the internship:

Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include:

Manage end to end relations and coordination with various govt authorities across different states Travel and meet the officials and MPs and local administration to foster partnerships Prepare required documents and set-up meetings, follow-up and execute duties related to the partnerships Stipend: ₹5000 /Month

Number of Internships available: 4

Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken) (Learn Business Communication) and English Proficiency (Written)

Who can apply:

Only those candidates can apply who:

are available for full time (in-office) internship can start the internship between 3rd Jun’19 and 3rd Jul’19 are available for duration of 2 months have relevant skills and interests Women willing to start/restart their career can also apply.

Perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Job offer, Flexible work hours. Interested candidates can apply through LinkedIn.