Kakatiya University, Warangal, has finally declared the Telangana State ICET 2019 examination result today, June 14th, at around 5.15 pm. All the candidates can check the result and their ranks at the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The University had postponed the result date by a day as the official schedule had said that the result will be declared on June 13th. Along with the result and the rank card, the final answer keys were also released by the university, which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the TS ICET 2019 rank card from this direct link.

TS ICET - 2019 is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. This Telangana State ICET exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The university had conducted the TS ICET 2019 examination on May 23rd and May 24th, 2019.

How to access TS ICET 2019 result: