Nalanda University has started the registration process for the Bihar B.Ed. CET State Sport Round (SSR) Fresh registration fees payment from June 13th. The registration for SSR will go on until June 17th at biharcetbed.com. The University has also released schedule for spot counselling which will begin from June 18th.

Spot counselling is for students who couldn’t get any seats in the first three lists and for seats which are still vacant. The candidates can fill their choices on June 18th and June 19th, and the seat allotment result for spot counselling will be declared on June 20th, 2019. All the above-mentioned process will be conducted at the official website.

Candidates can pay for the SSR Fresh Registration on this direct link.

For Spot Round Counselling, candidates can checklist of vacant seats at various colleges in this link. Rules around spot counselling can be accessed in this link.

Bihar B.Ed CET examination and counselling process is being conducted by Nalanda University. Nalanda University conducted the CET for admissions to B.Ed programme offered for regular students in various colleges and universities in the state of Bihar. The exam was conducted on March 10th and now the results was declared on March 20th, 2019.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.